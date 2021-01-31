Michael R. Hays, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Hays, 78, passed away early Saturday morning, January 30, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Palestine.

Mike was born on July 2, 1942 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Huston) Hays.

He was retired from Lordstown General Motors and the Post Office.

He was a long time member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #467 where he received high honors as a Pilgram. He was also The Secretary of the East Ohio Moose Legion #87.

In his retirement he spent time traveling, coin collecting, golfing and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Toni (Gorby) Hays, whom he married July 22, 1960; his two children, Carrie (Tim) Workman and Chris (Steve) Walker all of East Palestine; three granddaughters, Carly (Wayne) Brock, Aaron (Sean) Lindsay and Ashley (Ryan) Wright; three great-grandchildren, Ashe, Nolan and Baby Wright and four sisters, Barbara (Paul) Denny, Susan (Bob) Merry, Gayla (Larry) Zimmerman and Mary (Tom) Henry; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, John and Cricket Andrews and sister-in-law, Patti Hays.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Hays.

A private family gathering will be held. A Celebration of His Life at the Moose Lodge in East Palestine will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

