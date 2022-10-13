ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine D. Failor, age 89, of Enon Valley, died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at at her home in Enon Valley.

She was born on February 9, 1933, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Albert and Emma Greenawald Lambright.

Maxine was a Homemaker and a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ. She loved taking care of flowers and her flower beds and was highly involved with the Ladies Christian Workers Group at Church.

Her husband, Edmond Hyatt “Fats” Failor, whom she married on November 8, 1952, preceded her in death on, January 15, 2017.

Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Melinda (Ben) Hostetler of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Laura “Elaine” (Jim) August of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; a son-in-law Eugene “Tim” Biser; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several grand puppies.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Biser; one sister and three brothers.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lake Mount Church of Christ, New Waterford.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake Mount Church of Christ, New Waterford, with Mr. Jason Pancake Minister officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

