MIDLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maryellen Rodgers, age 88, of Midland, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Beaver Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

She was born on January 30, 1934, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William A. and Helen McGuiness Ketterer.

Maryellen had worked as a RN and had a passion for helping others.

She loved to be in her kitchen, surrounded by all of her family, baking or cooking a huge feast. If you didn’t find her in the kitchen, she would be at the sewing machine working on an outfit/costume for one of her kids/grandkids.

Her husband, Dr. Edson R. Rodgers, M.D., whom she married on January 30, 1968, preceded her in death on October 23, 1991.

Maryellen is survived by her children, Anne McCormick of Boardman, Ed (Pilar) Rodgers of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Bill (Melissa Ames) Rodgers of Freedom, Pennsylvania, Susan Nolder of Midland, Pennsylvania and Dave (Katie) Rodgers of Beaver, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Carl (Taylor Krusinski) McCormick, Ashley (Chuck Mullins) Eisenbrown-Mullins, Devan (Jarred) Stratton, Andrea McCormick, Caylinne (Will) Knight, Cora Rodgers, Billy Nolder, Ondrina Ames, Henry Rodgers and Liam Rodgers and seven great-grandchildren, Lucas Knight, Max Knight, Maeve Stratton, Scarlett Knight, Damion Kiser, Piper Kiser and Evan Mullins.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, William “Billy” G. Rodgers, Jr.

Per her wishes, private family services were held.

Maryellen was laid to rest next to her husband at Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and staff for her care at Beaver Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and the caring staff of Gateway Hospice.

Donations may be made in Maryellen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

