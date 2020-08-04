Mary R. Brinker, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Brinker, 85, originally of East Palestine, Ohio, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida after a long illness.

Mary was born in East Palestine to Robert C. and Mary McCommon Wolz on June 30, 1935.

She graduated from East Palestine High School.

She married Arch L. Brinker on October 24, 1953.

Mary was an attentive mother to three daughters, devoted wife, doting grandmother and a dedicated member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she served as a volunteer, was a member of many committees and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also an accomplished seamstress, a Campfire Girls leader, an active member of the EPHS parent Athletic Booster Club and she enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband Arch.

She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Debra Brinker of Dublin, Kathy Kesling (Jeff Kesling) of LaPorte, Indiana and Marci Brinker (Mark Fidel) of Orlando, Florida; three grandsons, Tom Kesling of New York, New York, Dan Kesling of La Porte, Indiana and Sam Brinker of Dublin and one brother, Robert Wolz of Key West, Florida.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Arch L. Brinker and her brother, William Wolz.

A memorial service will be postponed until a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to Angels for Animals in Canfield, Ohio, or to the charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

