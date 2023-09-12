EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynne Macek, age 84, of East Palestine, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

She was born on September 22, 1938, in Canton, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Etta Martin Kintz.

Mary Lynne was a graduate of East Palestine High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine.

She had worked at Union Commercial Bank and was also a proud owner and operator of Mascher Jewelry, Sew What Fabrics and R & L Lumber and Honest Abe Log Homes.

She enjoyed both sewing and crocheting and used her skills to crochet baby afghans for Social Concern. Mary Lynne also enjoyed playing and teaching piano and organ. Mostly, she enjoyed family time. She made many lifetime memories with her children, spending the summers at Colonel Poppy’s cottage and many more memories with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Her husband, Richard C. Macek, whom she married on December 31, 1981, preceded her in death on, August 21, 2019.

Mary Lynne is survived by her children, Debbie (Bill) Fegert of East Palestine, Joel Mascher of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Michelle “Missy” Mascher of East Palestine, Gregory (Traci) Mascher of East Palestine and Michael (Joy) Mascher of East Palestine; stepson, Mark Macek of East Palestine; two brothers, Peter “Marty” (Shari) Kintz of East Palestine and Steve Kintz of Ashtabula; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by stepson, Page Macek.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary Lynne’s memory to Christian House Assisted Living, 82 Garfield Avenue, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.