Mary L. Imhoff, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Imhoff, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring.

Mrs. Imhoff was born on March 13, 1929 in Reynoldsville, West Virginia, daughter of the late James and Mary Kettlewell Edgell.

Mary had worked for Louis Marx Toy Company in Glendale, West Virginia for several years before moving to the Columbiana County area.

She was a member of Damascus United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Alfred Wesley Imhoff, whom she married on December 10, 1949, preceded her in death on, May 10, 2008.

Mary is survived by her son, Dennis W. Imhoff of Columbiana; her grandson, Bryan Imhoff; her granddaughter, Melissa Imhoff and her niece, Marlene Hammond.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter in law, Sherry Imhoff, a brother, James D. Edgell, Jr. and a niece, Denise Bowers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where social distancing and mask protocol will be observed.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Frank Zugaro, Jr. officiating.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Copeland Oaks Foundation.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

