Mary E. Reidy, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Reidy, age 73, of Negley, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born on December 16, 1947 in Negley, daughter of the late Ernest and Margie Gorby Hughes.

Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Reidy, whom she married on December 30, 1984; two sons, Ernest and Leroy Halverstadt, of Negley; three sisters, Sue Halverstadt of Negley, Patricia Chaffin of Negley and Judith Ferris of East Palestine; two brothers, Roger and Robert Hughes, of Columbus and three grandchildren, Chelsey and Jessica Halverstadt and Owen Reidy.

She was preceded in death by a stepson, Matthew Reidy; a brother, Clyde Hostetter and a sister, Carol Starkey.

Per Mary’s wishes no services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.