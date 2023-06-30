DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Donna Hogue, age 76, of Darlington, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

She was born on December 25, 1946, in Minersville, Ohio, one of eleven children born to the late David and Thelma Roush Grueser.

Mary grew up in Pomeroy, Ohio, and moved to Darlington, Pennsylvania. when she married her husband Gerald. She was a devoted homemaker whose life revolved around her family. When not spending time with her family, Mary also enjoyed working in her garden and baking.

Her husband, Gerald L. Hogue, whom she married on June 24, 1967, preceded her in death on, October 3, 2022.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Wendy (Gary) Hutchinson of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Karen (Trent) Conaway of East Palestine, Ohio; three grandsons, Matthew Hutchinson, Ryan Hutchinson, and Connor Conaway, and by her granddaughter, Kennedy Conaway.

Per her wishes, no services were held.

Mary was laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com