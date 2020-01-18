Mary Ann Shafer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Shafer, 49, of Salem, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 15, 1970 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Gary Shafer and Karen Baker.

Mary had worked as a laborer with EDI.

She was a member of First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

She was involved with the Special Olympics and was a member of God’s Love.

Mary enjoyed attending church, singing and dancing.

Mary is survived by her mother, Karen Baker of Salem; brother, James (Roberta) Shafer, Sr. of Massillon; two nephews, Matthew (Cory) Shafer and James (Caitlin) Shafer, Jr. ; two great-nephews, Kelly and Theodore Shafer; two great-nieces, Piper and Presley Shafer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Shafer

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

The family will also receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine, with Minister James Ostick officiating.

Burial will take place at Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg.

Due to allergies in the family, it has been requested that no roses be sent to the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Monday, January 20, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.