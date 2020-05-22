Martin “Sonny” A. Wolf, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin “Sonny” Wolf, 91, of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home

He was born on November 1, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin and Anna Entzi Wolf and had lived in this area most of his life.

Sonny had worked as a truck driver for 60 years and worked for various companies including Adamson Tank Company, Aristech Chemical and Nulfco.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in East Palestine and enjoyed being Assistant Scout Master of Unity Troop 39.

He is surived by his wife, the former Julia Smith, whom he married on July 29, 1950; son, Martin (Nancy) Wolf of East Palestine; daughter-in-law, Sharon Wolf of Salem; two daughters, Debra (Ron) Hanolt of East Palestine and Molly Kapeluck of Akron; sister, Betty Lou Theiss of Lisbon; eight grandchildren, Meredith McLaughlin, Eric Wolf, Andy Wolf, Ryan Wolf, Brian Hanolt, Dan Hanolt, Mike Kapeluck and Sara Kapeluck; seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dale Wolf; sisters, Anna May Schuller, Ruthie Norris and Susie Walker; a grandson, Ian Wolf.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.