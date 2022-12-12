COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison , age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt.

Martha was a homemaker and a member of Negley United Methodist Church. She had also been a member of the former Eastern Stars Negley Chapter.

Her spouse, Lyman “Lewis” Justison, whom she married on June 30, 1950, preceded her in death on, May 19, 1999.

Martha is survived by her two sons, Larry L. (Barb) Justison of East Palestine and George (Lance Bartholomew) Justison of Denver, Colorado; four daughters, Linda (Joseph) Chaplow of Columbiana, Judy (John Lack) Justison of Richmond, Virginia, Alice (Rick) Haldiman of East Palestine and Jane (Michael) Beight of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; 23 grandchildren; 34 great- grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two nephews and one niece.

She was also preceded in death by her step mother, Velma McNutt and her sister, Marjorie Van Fossan.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

A private burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Negley United Methodist Church.

