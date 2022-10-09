EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Huffman, age 83, of East Palestine, a much loved wife and mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

She was born on July 24, 1939, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna Hogue Guy.

Marian had worked as a teller for the former Union Commercial Bank.

She was a member of Rogers Assembly of God and was a member of the Missionettes Program at church.

Marian was an avid reader and enjoyed taking part in all of her families endeavors.

Her husband, Jack L. Huffman, whom she married on May 20, 1959, preceded her in death on, January 4, 2018.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Amy (Deral) Heiland of Xenia; brother, David (Gerry) Guy of East Palestine; nephew, Erich Guy; niece, Kari Lohrman; her good friend, Barb Brescio and family friends the Bicas and Mcculloughs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Anna Bell Guy; her husband, Jack Huffman and her son, Mark Huffman.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Chaplain Wayne Benner officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Transitions Health Hospice care of Youngstown.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Christian House and Transitions Health Hospice for their care and compassion.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.