Margaret Terry Lou Dank Ham, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Terry Lou Dank Ham passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, after a short illness. She was 87 years young.

Margaret, or Terry Lou, as friends called her, was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 28, 1934. As a young child, she and her family moved to New York City, where she grew up and attended Fordham University.

She also attended Boston University, where she obtained her teaching degree, met and later married Hazen Belden Ham, Jr. on June 24, 1956. Belden and Terry Lou moved from New England to Cleveland and later to East Palestine, Ohio where they had six children and started several pottery businesses, including Bel-Terr China.

Upon retiring from the business, they bought a farm in Lisbon, Ohio, where Terry Lou grew herbs, gardened and raised their children. Terry Lou became active in the Holborn Herb guild and the Western Reserve Village at the Canfield Fairgrounds and was an active member and supporter for over 35 years.

Later in life, she would finally reside in Columbiana, Ohio where she continued to garden and instilled this same love of nature in her grandchildren, through hard work and weeding.

She leaves behind five children, Matthew (Kerrie) Ham, Hazen Ham, Ellen Ham, Elizabeth Smith and Ruth Ham. Terry Lou also leaves behind ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Terry Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Hazen Belden Ham, Jr.; her brother, Leonard Dank; her son, Jonathon David; her grandson, Joshua Ham and daughter-in-law, Keri Ham.

Terry Lou was known for her big smile and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She was also known for her love of our country and was a true patriot. If she could make it happen, every day would be the 4th of July.

She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

