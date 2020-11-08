Lynda K Barnett, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda K. Barnett, 75, of 5318 Jimtown Road, East Palestine, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 following complications from a recent heart attack. Her husband of 55 years, Carl A. Barnett, was at her side.

Born June 5, 1945 in Salem, Ohio, Lynda was the daughter of the late Paul Britton and Virginia (Taucher) Britton.

She graduated from East Palestine High School in 1963. She and her husband were married in Caribou, Maine on October 22, 1965.

Lynda is survived by her husband and two daughters, Laura Pike (Harold) and Rae Morgan (Damian) and a brother, Larry E. Britton.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Dawn Davis.

Lynda was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Ben Davis, Madison Bieber, Heather Pike, Harold Pike IV and Ethan Morgan. Her three great-grandchildren are Sierra Sprouse, Nash and Theo Davis.

Even as a young woman, Lynda’s career goal was to be a nurse. She achieved that goal when she graduated from Kent State Nursing School in 1976. Lynda devoted 36 years to her profession, working in a diverse variety of fields and facilities across the country. For several years she taught the State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) program at the Columbiana County Career Center. She ended her nursing career serving in the field of long-term care as a Regional Director of Nursing for Altercare of Ohio.

Her second professional passion was pizza. She and her husband owned and operated their family run business, C&L Pizza, for 13 years in East Palestine. Lynda enjoyed cooking for and sponsoring civic events and organizations.

In addition to caring for others and serving her community, Lynda was an avid traveler whose adventures included trips to many European countries, Hawaii, the Bahamas, Alaska and road trips throughout the U.S. to visit friends and family. An annual highlight of her life for many years was when family traveled to her home on Jimtown Road where she hosted the Taucher Family Reunion.

When she was at her beloved home she enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

In Faith, she was a member of The First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Friends may call at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Social distancing and mask protocol will be followed to comply with CDC guidelines.

Private services for the family will take place with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine, officiating.

Memoral contributions may be made to Caring Hands Food Ministry – First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

