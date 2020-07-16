Louise A. Landsberger Yacullo, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise A. Landsberger Yacullo, 93, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona where she had been residing.

She was born on June 6, 1927 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Edna Pike Landsberger.

Louise was a homemaker and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church when she was living in East Palestine.

Her husband, Dominic J. Yacullo, whom she married on June 27, 1986, preceded her in death.

Louise is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Jerome) Bailey of East Palestine and Margaret Stratton of Greer, South Carolina; a daughter, Jane Martin; a grandson Jason Martin and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, William, Edward, Fred, Albert, Charles Elvie and Frank Landsberger; and two sisters, Edna Knight and Virginia Artrip.

The family will receive friends from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Van Dyke-Swaney Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

To protect the families that we serve, our staff and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.