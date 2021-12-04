Lorinda “Sue” (Rager) Davison, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorinda “Sue” Davison, 91, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Lorinda Sue was born on August 14, 1930, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Algernon and Hazel Beight Rager.

Sue had worked as a secretary for Republic Steel in Beaver Falls.

She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg, where she had been a member of the choir, helped with funeral meals and cleaning the church.

She loved traveling with her friends on AARP trips and having lunch with her friends. She loved her flowers and especially spending time with her family.

Her spouse, James O. Davison, whom she married on July 1, 1949, preceded her in death May 5, 1999.

Sue is survived by her two daughters, Candace (John) Krall and Rhonda (Charles) Dean, both of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Nathan Krall, Seth Krall, Justin (Allison) Dean and Sara (Jon Haven) Dean and seven great-grandchildren, Autumn Wright, Brayden Milam, Kendall Krall, Kolton Krall, Cora Dean, Ella Dean and Lyla Dean.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Rager and Algernon Rager.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at St. John Lutheran Church, Petersburg.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at the church, with Pastor Jack Delk, officiating.

Burial will take place in Petersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.