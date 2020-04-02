Lois E. Kale, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois E. Kale, age 93, of East Palestine, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on November 1, 1926 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Link Knepp.

Lois had worked in payroll at K Mart before retiring after 25 years.

She was a member of the Bible Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, shopping and collectibles.

Her husband, Warren James Kale, whom she married on June 24, 1946, preceded her in death on, September 22, 2019.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Christine (Richard) Leblanc of Montgomery, Texas; a son, James (Rebecca) Kale of Columbiana; three sisters, Deedee Sommers of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ruth Bedison of Chippewa, Pennsylvania and Phyliss Russell of Darlington, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Jason Kale, Kenny Baird and Michael Cozza; two granddaughters, Emily Waite and Amanda Montgomery and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce McKinney; two sisters, Mary Veon and Betty Veon and a grandson, David Kale.

In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic the family has decide postpone services and will be holding a memorial dinner for Lois at a later date.

We would encourage friends to send condolences to the family by visiting www.familycareservices.com

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.