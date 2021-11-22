Larry W. Wales, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. Wales 76, passed away Sunday November 21, 2021 after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He was born December 25, 1944, in Brockton, Massachusetts to Robert and Thelma Wales.

Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1962 assigned to 8th and I Washington, D.C. Presidential Guard at Camp David (President John F. Kennedy) and VIP Driver for Foreign Dignitaries. He spent 18 months at Camp Lejeune plus jungle training in Panama.

Larry retired from General Motors Lordstown, Ohio in 2005 after 38 years.

Larry spent his entire adult life volunteering and giving back to his community working with Columbiana County Courts as a Community Service Coordinator, East Palestine Social Concerns Board of Directors, Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce, EP Youth Sports Assoc Director, Annual Day of Giving Co-chair, Fire Department, Baseball Umpire, Football & Soccer Referee, Youth Soccer coach, City Park Board President (10 years), Meals on Wheels President, Jaycees President, Gleaners Food Bank in Youngstown and UAW Local 1112 Paint Department Union Committeeman. He will always be remembered for his booming laugh and incredible sense of humor and every single person he met was his best friend for life.

He is survived by his wife Sandy (Evans) Wales of East Palestine, daughters, Aaron (Porterfield) of Columbus, Chaney (Mike) Nezbeth of New Springfield, Pary Raley and Cortney (Kris) Wischerman both of East Palestine; Grandsons, Jordan, David (Makaylah), Will, Trent, Connor, Jacob, Grant, Ethan, Clayton, Cameron, and Seth, Granddaughters Maggie, Kerrigan, Quin, Alexi, Paige and Ashleigh; great grandson’s, Theon, Dimitri, Braylen and Miles, great-granddaughters, Gabriella, Eleanor and Brooklyn, Sister Linda (Bob) Williams of Florida and Brother Bruce (Betty Jo) Wales of Massachusetts. Mother- in-Law Geraldine Evans, Brother-in laws Ted (Donna) Evans, Tom (Melody) Evans, Sister-in laws Patty (Denny) Sugar and Bonnie Evans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step mother Rose Wales, his son Tyler E Wales, brother Robert (Buddy) Wales, father-in-law Theodore Evans and brother-in law Timothy Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Social Concerns, 375 E. Grant Street, East Palestine, Ohio or East Palestine Volunteer Fire Department 67 E. Clark Street.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Pastor Cindy Figley will officiate and burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

