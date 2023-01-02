EAST PALISTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kersey E. McCloskey, Jr., 88 of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away January 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

Kersey was born January 10, 1934 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kersey E and Jessie Dickson McCloskey.

He graduated from East Palestine High School in 1952, attended Duke University and Robert Morris University before joining the U.S. Marine Corp in 1956. Kersey received both his Bachelor’s and Masters degrees from Youngstown State University.

He was very active in the community including the Board of Education, Rotary and East Palestine Lodge.

Kersey spent most of his career in the banking industry and served as East Palestine City Auditor.

Kersey is survived by his two daughters, Lee Ann (Bennett) Hug of Denver, Colorado and Brooke (Hunter) Harrison of Columbus Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Schaeffer McCloskey and a son David K. McCloskey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating, followed by interment at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

