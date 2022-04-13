EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth P. “Ken” Smith, age 89, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on November 24, 1932, in East Palestine, a son of the late Clayton and Lena Pugh Smith.

Ken was a member of First Church of Christ and held many positions over the years.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Ken was a Kind and caring man who enjoyed making people laugh. Ken deeply loved his friends and family.

Ken is survived by his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Randolph Smith whom he married on April 26, 1956; two daughters, Kim (Ron) Griffith and Cara (Glenn) Dilworth both of East Palestine; a sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Lindner of Athens; two grandsons, Travis Dilworth and Ethan Dilworth and a great-grandchild, Jameson Dilworth.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Wilson and Betty Treece and three brothers, Richard Smith, Cecil Smith and John Smith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the First Church of Christ, East Palestine, with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com