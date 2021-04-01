Kathryn L. Woods, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn L. Woods, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

She was born on January 9, 1951 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret MacDonald Javens.

Kathryn had worked for American Standard in Salem.

She enjoyed cooking and working with stained glass.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, Donivan E. Woods, Jr., whom she married May 10, 1988; her son, Tim (Lisa) Pulcini of Leetonia; her granddaughter, Sophia Pulcini; a brother, Leonard (Anna) Javens of Beaver, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cheryl Kocsis and Denise Javens and a brother, Douglas Javens.

No public services are being held.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.