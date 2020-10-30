Katherine Yoder Joseph, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Yoder Joseph of East Palestine, passed away, Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She was born in Salem City Hospital on September 1, 1946, a daughter of the late Leonard Greiner Yoder and Dorothy Rivers Yoder.

Katherine was a graduate of East Palestine High School. She graduated from Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee with a BA degree in Chemistry in 1968. She earned a Master’s Degree in Library Science from The University of Kentucky and later did further graduate work, earning a Five-Year Specialist Certificate in Library Science from Kent State University.

She worked as a librarian at The University of Alabama, at Chemical Abstracts in Columbus, Ohio and later worked as a chemical analyst.

Katherine was a sweet person and enjoyed many volunteering endeavors. She served as a docent at the Salem Historical Society and Museum (Ohio) particularly with the Third Grade Program giving many tours. She also was a volunteer in the East Palestine Elementary School library and the library in the Salem Regional Medical Center. Katherine also was a volunteer driver for many years with the local FISH program that served people in the community who were unable to drive.

Katherine was a faithful Christian and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbiana, Ohio.

She was blessed with a beautiful, classical voice and in 1968 was selected as a soloist in the performance of the “Messiah” at the University of Kentucky. She enjoyed singing in choirs and performing solos in church as long as she was able.

Katherine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Enos Yoder and Rose Anna Greiner Yoder and Robert Ernest Rivers and Emma Kate Parker Rivers.

She was married at her parents’ home in East Palestine in 1972 and is survived by her daughter, Beverly Joseph Horsley, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Ronald Jewett Horsley III; her sister, Anne Yoder McDonald; brother-in-law, Henry McDonald III and nephew, Henry Hampton McDonald IV.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

She will be interred in the Glenwood City Cemetery in Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, First Presbyterian Church, 28 East Park Avenue, Columbiana, Ohio or The Salem Historical Society and Museum, 239 South Lundy Avenue, Salem, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

