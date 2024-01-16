EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Bishop Shafer Baker, age 71, formerly of Salem and East Palestine, died early Monday morning, January 15, 2024, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

Karen was born on February 13, 1952, in Salem, daughter of the late Donald and Emma Clemmer Bishop.

She had worked as a home health care aide for Sacred Arms and Threshold.

She was a member of First Church of Christ in East Palestine. She was also a member of God’s Love of Columbiana County and had cared for numerous people throughout her life.

Karen is survived by her son, James (Roberta) Shafer, Sr. of Caledonia; two grandchildren, Matthew Allen Shafer of Bucyrus and James Allen (Caitlin) Shafer, Jr. of Marion; four great-grandchildren, Kelly Shafer, Piper Shafer, Theodore Shafer and Presley Shafer; a sister, Judith (David) Trella of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Sherry Bishop.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Ann Shafer and her brothers, Donald Bishop, Jr., James Bishop and John Edward Bishop.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine and from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the First Church of Christ followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister officiating.

Burial will take place at Petersburg Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.