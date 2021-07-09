Julia A. Wolf, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann (Smith) Wolf, born October 19, 1932, gained her angel wings peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 and was welcomed into Heaven by the love of her life, since the age of 15, her husband, Sonny and her son, Dale.

The daughter of the late Louis and Esther Dishong Smith, Julia married Martin “Sonny” Wolf July 29, 1950 who preceded her death on May 22, 2020. They had the kind of marriage that we all should set our goals to have.

She was the mother to Martin” Marty” (Nancy) Wolf, the late Dale Wolf, Debbie (Ron) Hanolt and Molly Kapeluck and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Wolf. She was a mother that taught right from wrong, was always there through good times and bad and looked after all children as if they were her own. She loved her grandchildren, Ryan, Andy, Brian, Dan, Meredith, Eric, the late Ian, Mike and Sara. Her great-grandchildren, Zoe, Seth, Tommy, Austin, Emily, Savannah and Amelia, were the sparkles of her eye throughout her later years. She was the sister always there when needed, to her brothers, Gary “Buck” Smith and the late Ron Smith and her late sisters, Jeanne Kline and Mary Lou Hannen. She was the friend you could always count on and will join her best friend, Joyce Davis and they will be talking about their long journey to Heaven.

She loved her church, the former Grace Lutheran Church, in East Palestine and enjoyed helping to make it beautiful at Christmas time.

Julia welcomed all that came to her home and shared all she had to give. Garage sales, traveling with friends, crafting, mowing, yard work along with having family and friends to her home to spend time together was her passion. Tops, Ski Club, Garden Club and Cub Scouts Den Leader, Blue Bird Leader, to name a few, found her and Sonny as their hosts. She will be missed by many and the memories of Julia will last a lifetime, until we meet again.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in memory of Julia may be made to Christian House, 82 Garfield Avenue, East Palestine, OH 44413 or Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E. Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

