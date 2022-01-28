EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Kay Campbell, age 81, of East Palestine, died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

She was born on August 19, 1940, in East Liverpool, daughter of the late William and Betty Dever Green.

Judith was a homemaker and a member of Negley United Methodist Church. She was a member of Fire Department Ladies Auxillary and had worked the voting polls for years.

Her husband, Wilbert “Web” Leroy Campbell, whom she married on December 7, 1968, preceded her in death on, December 7, 2009.

Judith is survived by a daughter, Beth (Frank) Palocyi of Boardman; a son, Wilbert “Burt” (Traci) Campbell of East Palestine; a sister, Barbara Gallimore; three sister in laws, Joyce Green, Judy (Guy) Bishop and Darla Campbell; five brother in laws, Charles (Marcia) Campbell, William (Dolores) Campbell, Gary (Eva) Campbell, Paul (Jamye) Campbell and Thomas (Donna) Campbell; five grandchildren, Erica Palocyi, Cameron Campbell, Alexey Moore; Drew (Shyane) Moore and Hayden (Brittany) Moore; five great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Green; a brother, a John “Buzz” Green; two sister in laws, Dolores Campbell and Evelyn Gishbaugher and a brother in law, Donald Campbell,

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool.

Memorial donations may be made to the Negley United Methodist Church, the Negley Fire Department or Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.