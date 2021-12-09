EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith G. Zettle, 85, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem, Ohio.

Judith was born on May 26, 1936 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Emery and Irene Mognet Hostetler.

Judith was a 1953 graduate of Somerset High School in Somerset, Pennsylvania. She was also a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor Degree in Music and Fine Arts. She belonged to the Sigma Sigma Sigma, the Chorale and Girls Chorus while at the University and participated as a staff member for two years at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.

She was a founding member of Youngstown Mill Creek Garden Club and an active member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution. Judith had worked as an event coordinator for the American Heart Association in Youngstown, Ohio. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine, Ohio.

Her spouse, Dennis Zettle preceded her in death in 1999.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Diane Zettle of Dauphin Island, Alabama; her son, Dan Zettle of Mililani, Hawaii; her grandson, Zachary Zettle and her friend and caregiver, Sam Krause.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Kim Zettle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com