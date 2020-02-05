Joseph Louis Borroni, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Louis Borroni, age 85, of East Palestine, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

Mr. Borroni was born on December 23, 1934 in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, son of the late Angelo and Margaret Colazzi Borroni.

Joseph was a steelworker for the former Babcock and Wilcox Company in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and was a member of the New Springfield Church of God.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret L. Coulter Pieri, whom he married on April 21, 1978; his two daughters, Annette (Steve) Welday of Millersburg, Ohio and Lori (Jonathan) Parker of East Palestine, Ohio; stepdaughter, Garnet Pieri of East Palestine, Ohio; son, Joseph J. (Rose) Borroni of East Palestine, Ohio; stepson, Russell (Shirley Ann) Pieri of East Palestine, Ohio; brother, Ernest (JoAnn) Borroni of New Castle, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Tiffany Pieri, Jaiden Parker, Mackenzie Parker and Mary Grace Borroni.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Sheila Pieri; a granddaughter, Natalie Rose Borroni; infant sister, Rose Borroni and a brother, Carl Borroni.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at New Springfield Church of God.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the church with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating. Military honors will be accorded following the service at the church.

Burial will take place in Little Beaver Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

