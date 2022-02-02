EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Thompson, age 73, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on October 16, 1948, in East Palestine, a son of the late Daniel and Dorothy Taucher Thompson.

Joseph was a 1968 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He had worked as a bricklayer for close to 50 years.

He was a member of East Palestine Fraternal Order of Eagles #1496 and the East Palestine Moose Lodge #467.

He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Vikings. Mostly, Joe enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed playing in various golf outings and was the driving force behind the annual Taucher reunion golf outing. He was the “All American Guy”. He loved sports, beer and hard work.

Joe will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 36 years, Jeanette Evans Thompson, whom he married on February 15, 1986; his son, Joseph E. (Mallory) Thompson of East Palestine; two granddaughters, Maryn Thompson and Elyn Thompson; three brothers, Terry (Sherry) Thompson of Garland, Texas, Dan (Paula) Thompson of East Palestine and Mark Thompson of East Palestine; sister, Nancy Shimer of East Palestine; mother-in-law, Ruth Evans of Negley; two brothers-in-law, James (Kathy) Evans of Negley and Jon (Brenda) Evans of Columbiana; a sister-in-law, Janine Evans of Negley and by several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

