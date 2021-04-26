John “Jack” Harley, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Harley, age 90, of Lisbon, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home in Lisbon.

He was born on March 2, 1931 in Monaca, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Martha Young Harley.

John had worked as a steelworker for Kaiser Steel in California and Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania.

He served in the United States Army.

John loved to travel, he had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help anyone.

John is survived by his wife, Virginia Swaney Harley, whom he married, June 21, 1957; four siblings, Jim Harley of California, Marry Ellen Webb of Kentucky, Martha M. Button of Arizona and Charlotte C. Bradburry of California; a sister-in-law, Velma Neville of Lisbon and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Betty Brightwell, Margaret Gatenby, Helen Rose Shank, David L. Harley, Joseph Harley, Robert E. Harley and Lillian J. Dodd.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Phil Bartholomew officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing and mask protocol will be observed.

Military honors will be accorded by the East Palestine American Legion Post #31 Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Kemble Cemetery, Elkton.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.