John Dobbins, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dobbins, 65, of East Palestine, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on December 4, 1955, in Niles, son of the late Harvey and Margaret Sweeney Dobbins.

John was a graduate of Youngstown State University and had been employed as a truck driver for various construction companies.

Private interment will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.