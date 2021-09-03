John Dobbins, East Palestine, Ohio

Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home

September 2, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dobbins, 65, of East Palestine, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on December 4, 1955, in Niles, son of the late Harvey and Margaret Sweeney Dobbins.

John was a graduate of Youngstown State University and had been employed as a truck driver for various construction companies.

Private interment will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com