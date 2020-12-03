John B. “Dutch” Hostetler, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John B. “Dutch” Hostetler, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

John was born February 25, 1961 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Ben and Esther Hostetler and had lived in this area his entire life.

Dutch was a truck driver for NVR Building in Darlington. He loved hunting, his truck and most important, his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents of Turbotville, Pennsylvania; his wife, the former Linda Emery, whom he married, October 15, 2011; his children, Randy Jay Hostetler of Wampum, Pennsylvania, Melinda Sue (Brad) Crist of East Palestine, Doug R. (Kayla) Andrews of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Jocelyn “Munchkin”, Emery “Em”, Everly “EvRae” and Leona “LoLo”; three sisters; one brother and a best friend and “bro,” Harry Emery.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Hostetler.

Friends will be received following social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John B. “Dutch” Hostetler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.