Joanne Hulton, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – East Palestine, Joanne Hulton, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born on May 12, 1933, in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Delbert and Bessie Burson Ward and had lived in the area all of her life.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Joanne loved sewing and cooking.

Her family, especially her grandchildren, were the highlight of her life.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Mackall; her second husband, Donald Eugene Hulton; a brother, John Ward and a son-in-law, Mike McCarthy.

Joanne is survived by her five daughters, Kathy McCarthy, Julie (James) Young, Karen (Rick) Gorby, Susan (Robert) McCullough, Mary Beth (Anthony) DiCello all of East Palestine; a son, Kevin (Rae Ann) Mackall of High Point, North Carolina; a sister, Ramona McLaughlin of New Waterford; a brother, Daniel Ward of New Springfield; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Palestine Social Concerns c/o of Barb Lynch 375 E. Grant St. East Palestine, OH 44413 or the East Palestine Community Foundation P.O. Box 42 East Palestine, OH 44413.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne Hulton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.