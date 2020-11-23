Jeffrey Allan Zeh, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Zeh, 60, died peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home following a long illness.

Mr. Zeh was born August 11, 1960, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Lee and Susan McCrea Zeh and had lived in the area all of his life.

He was a 1979 graduate of Blackhawk High School.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Petersburg, Ohio and formerly been a member of the Enon Valley Fire Department.

Besides his parents of Beaver, Pennsylvania; he is survived by his wife, the former Brenda L. Rummel, whom he married June 11, 1983; a daughter, Rachel L. Zeh of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, Jason (Stephanie) Zeh of Patterson Twp., Pennsylvania; two sisters, Sharon Zeh of East Palestine, Ohio and Amy (Shawn) Mineard of Hopewell, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Alexander and Lena and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Petersburg, Ohio with Pastor Erin Burns officiating.

Burial will follow in Petersburg Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.

A memorial dinner will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, OH.

