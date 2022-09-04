EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Janni” L. Borroni, age 68, of East Palestine, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center with her husband by her side.

She was born on February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy and Janice Brown Lesher.

Janni was a 1974 graduate of Lisbon High School.

She had worked for over 20 years in home health.

She enjoyed crocheting, collecting dream catchers and attending Native American Pow Wows. She had a love for country music and enjoyed going to country music concerts, especially Tracey Adkins concerts. Janni had a big heart. She loved dogs and she loved caring for people. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory Borroni, whom she married in 2001.

She was preceded in death by sister, Rilla “Cathy” Lesher.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine. Services will be held on Thursday, at the church, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

