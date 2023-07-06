SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. DeRhodes, age 73, of Bowling Green, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born on April 2, 1950, in Salem, son of the late Wayne and Glada Murphy DeRhodes.

James had worked as an assembler for General Motors. He was a member of United Autoworkers 1112 for 35 years.

He was Catholic by faith.

James was very active in the Boy Scouts for many years while his sons were scouts. In his younger years he was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed lifting weights, boating and camping. James loved spending time with family and friends.

His wife, Sandra Lee Colbert DeRhodes, whom he married on February 28, 1970, preceded him in death on November 12, 2018.

James is survived by his two sons, Troy Michael (Candie) DeRhodes of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Douglas Eric (Claudia) DeRhodes of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Sophia, Nathan and Garrett and two brothers, Michael (Dorothy) DeRhodes of Fort Myers, Florida and Bill (Sherry) DeRhodes of Columbiana.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, where a funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to the Periodic Paralysis Association.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

