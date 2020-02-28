James H. Evans, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – James H. Evans, age 65, of East Palestine, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on May 5, 1954 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Iris Bush Evans.

James had worked as a kiln hand for EP China and had also worked at Electrical Refractories.

He was an avid sports fan especially for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed gardening but most of all his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Tracy Boudreau (Leslie Henderson) of Westerville; two brothers, Larry (Sherry) Evans of East Palestine and Gary (Cindy) Evans of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Susan (Robert) Strawn of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren, Daniel Boudreau, Ava Boudreau; three nephews, Ben Evans, Mark Evans, Luke Strawn and his favorite niece, Mindy (Lee) Boyle.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Evans.

A gathering to honor Jim will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the East Palestine Community Center.

Donations in memory of Jim may be made to American Heart Association

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com