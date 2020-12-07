James Frank Wisser, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Frank Wisser, age 78, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at The Inn at Glenellen, North Lima.

He was born on December 5, 1942 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank and Inez Derr Wisser.

Jim had worked as a General Manager with Valley Industrial Trucking.

He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

He was a 1961 graduate of East Palestine High School and a 1965 graduate of Bowling Green State University. While at Bowling Green James was a member of the football team and served as captain his senior year.

After college he was the head football coach at Bryan High School and later became an assistant head coach at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Arizona.

Jim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan which brought the whole family together.

James is survived by his wife, Claudia “Cookie” Jean Fennell Wisser, whom he married on August 1, 1964; son, Trent (Endia) Wisser of Tarpon Springs, Florida and their children, Carter and Parker; daughter, Michele Lee Wisser of Salem and her children, Hannah, Claudia and Gage and grandchild Estelle; daughter, Kristy Ann (Ben) Terwilliger of East Palestine and their children, Joe and Sarah and two sisters, Sherrill Savors of East Palestine and Kay Waldron of Leesburg, Florida.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

