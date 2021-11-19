James Dale Landsberger, East Palestine, Ohio

November 18, 2021

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Dale Landsberger, 65, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngtown.

Mr. Landsberger was born on March 25, 1956 in Salem, a son of the late Fred Harry and Ruth I. Baun Landsberger. 

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School and had been employed as a truck for several local trucking companies.

He is survived by his companion, Penny Landsberger; two brothers, Edward A. Landsberger of East Palestine and Harry F. Landsberger of Darlington, Pennsylvania and a sister, Helen Colwell of Distant, Pennsylvania.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Penny J. Landsberger and Sharon Cooper.

Private services will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

