Jackie McDevitt, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline McDevitt, 67, passed away early Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. McDevitt was born August 7, 1953, a daughter of the late Harold and Jean Gibson Mizell and had lived in this are most of her life.

Jackie had been a dietician at Glenellen Assisted Living and Rehabilitation in North Lima.

She is survived by her husband, Gary McDevitt, Sr., whom she married December 8, 1971; her children, Gary McDevitt, Jr. of Poland, Karie Struble of East Palestine and Shane McDevitt of Columbiana; a sister, Libby Jones of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Dylan McDevitt, Alexis McDevitt, Freddie Struble, Jacob Struble and Breanna Struble and a great-grandson, Malcolm Fegert.

Private family services will be held at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine where mask protocol and social distancing will be followed.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

