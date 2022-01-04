NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Morgan, age 84, of New Waterford, died peacefully, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 6, 1937, in Darlington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Merle and Hattie Robison Morgan.

Jack was a graduate of Darlington High School and served as both a veteran of the United States Marine Corp Reserve and the United States Army.

He worked for 32 years as a steelworker for Babcock and Wilcox in Koppel, Pennsylvania and later for the prison warehouse in Lorton, Viginia.

He was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ and the SNPJ Recreation Center in Petersburg. Jack was also a member of the VFW Post # 8106, New Galilee, and the East Palestine Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mostly, Jack enjoyed spending time with family.

His wife, Jacqueline Olive Johnson Morgan, whom he married on May 4, 1991, preceded him in death on, February 10, 2015.

Jack is survived by his two daughters, Jackie Morgan of New Waterford, and Terri (Eric) Guthrie of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; son, Douglas (Delora) Morgan of Fredericksburg, Virginia; step daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Cvetas of Huntington Beach, California; step son, William (Bridget) McGath of Darlington, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Becky McClain of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Sandy (Earl) King of New Galilee, Pennsylvania; brother, Ray (Becky) Morgan of Rural Retreat, Virginia; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Clark and by a stepdaughter, Patricia Lynn McGath.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Saturday, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Tim Postle, Evangelist officiating.

Burial will take place at Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203.

