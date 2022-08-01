EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War and was a member of the East Palestine George F. McBane Post #31 American Legion and the East Palestine Edward L. McGuchin Post #4579 VFW.

He had worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 30 years before working as an “Oversized Load” escort for Snowflake Escort Service.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting and fishing, especially fishing at Lake Erie. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching professional wrestling. Mostly, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked traveling with his wife and watching his grandchildren’s various sporting activities. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

His wife, Nancy McGinnis Cook, whom he married on September 19, 1959, preceded him in death on September 23, 2020.

Jack is survived by his two daughters, Dena (Tobin) Hill of Hurst, Texas and Marcy Cook of East Palestine; two sons, Lundy Cook of East Palestine and Jack (Tabitha) Cook II of East Palestine; two sisters, Anna Mae Bish of Distant, Pennsylvania and Linda Cook of Front Royal, Virginia; three grandchildren, Lesley Light of Hurst, Texas, Cheyenne Cook of East Palestine and Colton Cook of East Palestine. Also surviving are his two great-grandchildren, Kadyn Bailey and Brooklynn Light.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Faith Millinon, Nancy Williams and Barbara Hargrove and by two brothers, Dewayne Cook and Robert Cook.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with, Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.