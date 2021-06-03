Helen L. Coblentz, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Coblentz, 97, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring.

Mrs. Coblentz was born on November 28, 1923 in East Palestine, daughter of the late Albert and Hilda McLaughlin Kraus and had lived in the area all of her life.

Helen had worked as a sales clerk for former Newberry’s in East Palestine and was a member of the First Church of Christ. She enjoyed line dancing, crocheting and knitting.

Her spouse, Roy C. Coblentz, whom she married in 1943, preceded her in death on, April 20, 1991.

Helen is survived by her three sons, Jerry Coblentz of East Palestine, James (Lynn) Coblentz of Salem and Edward (Ruth Anne) Coblentz of Moorehead City, North Carolina; three sisters, June E. McGahan of St. Petersburg, Florida, Judy Moore of Bristol, Virginia and Faye A. Knight of Gainesville, Florida; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry W. Kraus and Albert Kraus and her sister, Mary D. Kraus.

No services are being held per her wishes and burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Copeland Oaks Foundation 800 S. 15th St. Sebring, Ohio or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

