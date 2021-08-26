Goldie Thomas, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Goldie Thomas, age 92, passed away on Tuesday evening August 24, 2021 at her home in East Palestine, Ohio.

Goldie was born on December 25, 1928 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Louis and Rose Biro Farkas and had lived in this area since 1972.

Goldie was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

Her husband, Richard G. Thomas, Sr., preceded her in death on October 9, 1997.

Goldie is survived by her five children, Richard G. Thomas, Jr. of Chippewa, Pennsylvania, Paul Thomas of Rochester, Pennsylvania, Twilla Fabanich of East Palestine, Ohio, Gail (Timothy) Thomas Rotuna Cornelius of Lake Worth, Florida and Jean (Terrence) Thomas Monahan of Escondido, California; eight grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and four siblings.

She was also preceded in death by six of her siblings.

Following Goldie’s wish, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

