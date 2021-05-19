Gladys M. Hostetter, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys M. Hostetter, age 97, of Rogers, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

She was born on February 22, 1924 in Negley, daughter of the late Roy and Mary Straub Huff.

Gladys was a 1942 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She was a charter member of Mt. Zion Methodist church.

Gladys was a cook at the Rogers Elementary School for 20 years.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening.

Her husband, Delbert E. Hostetter, whom she married on May 25, 1946, preceded her in death on, May 31, 2017.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Roger) Sanford of East Liverpool and Becky (Mike) Colella of Columbiana; son, Marvin (Bonnie) Hostetter; six grandchildren, Jason Sanford, Kristen Sanford Russ, Mike Colella, Nick Colella, Tony Colella and Jennifer Corvino; five great grandchildren, Jacob Sanford, Dominic Colella, Julian Colella, Lincoln Colella and Millie Ann Colella; sister, Sara Cope of East Palestine; special friends, Bob, Marabeth and Miles Steffen and Sherry DeRhodes.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine “Kate” Grim, sister and Belle Custer.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Jim Rhodes of Mt. Zion Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic mask protocol and social distancing will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 49255 Pancake-Clarkson Rd. Rogers, OH 44455.

The family would like to thank all caregivers at Whispering Pines Village, Covington Skilled Nursing, and Community Hospice for the excellent care they gave Gladys.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

