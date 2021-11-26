Geraldine Lynn Liberty, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Lynn Liberty, age 65, of East Palestine, died on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on April 4, 1956, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late George and Genevieve Wochley Begley.

Geraldine was a homemaker and a member of Grace Lutheran Church, East Palestine where she was highly involved.

She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs and enjoyed going to lunch with her friends.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Scott) McCormick of Massillon; a son, Ronald L. (Lindsay) Liberty, Jr. of Leetonia; five grandchildren, Hailey McCormick, Zachary (Molly McMerrell) McCormick, Jarett McCormick, Gavin Liberty and Devin Liberty; a sister, Georgina Wright; two brothers, Fred Begley and Bryan Mamula and a close neighbor, Cody.

She was preceded in death by her life companion, Larry Richard Keating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

