COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White Young.

Jerry and her husband owned and operated Friday’s Diary in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

Jerry enjoyed helping with Meals on Wheels in East Palestine and was a member of the East Palestine Historical Society. She loved playing bingo and reading.

Her husband, Theodore G. Evans, whom she married on August 15, 1941, preceded her in death on March 13, 1992.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Sandy Wales and Patty (Denny) Sugar, both of East Palestine; two sons, Tom (Melody) Evans of East Palestine and Theodore (Donna) Evans of Salem; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Evans of East Palestine; a brother, Bill (Jean) Young of Glen Burnie, Maryland; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Evans; a brother, Duane Young; a son-in-law, Larry Wales and a grandson, Tyler Wales.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

