Gerald W. Hostetter, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” W. Hostetter, age 73, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on April 3, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late J. Wayne and Arleta Kuntz Hostetter.

Gerald had worked as a machine and crane operator and retired from V & M Steel.

He was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, East Palestine.

Gerald Served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was an avid motorcycle rider.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Margaret Hood Hostetter, whom he married on June 28, 1968; his son, Timothy Wayne (fiancee, Twala Wirth) Hostetter of Lynchburg, Virginia; daughter, Kimbraly Hostetter of Youngstown; sister, Beverly K. Madden of Columbiana; granddaughter, Karissa Marie Taylor of Youngstown; two nieces, Debi (John) Yurchison of Canfield and Deanna (Bill) Mcintosh of East Palestine; two great-nieces, Emily and Mandy; a great-nephew, Jacob; two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Hood and Michael Hood, both of Milton, Florida and two sisters-in-law, Lisa Hood and Jill Hood, both of Milton, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-laws, Butch Madden and Jimmie Hood.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine where social distancing will be encouraged and mask protocol is suggested.

Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion, Post 31, Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to MVI Home Care & MVI Hospice Care, 2350 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

