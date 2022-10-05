DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Hogue, age 84, of Darlington, Pennsylvania, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

He was born on December 10, 1937, in Beaver, Pennsylvania, son of the late Glenn and Geraldine Freed Hogue.

Jerry was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for over 30 years as a truck driver.

In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Grueser Hogue, whom he married on June 24, 1967; two daughters, Wendy (Gary) Hutchinson of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Karen (Trent) Conaway of East Palestine; a granddaughter, Kennedy Conaway and three grandsons, Matthew Hutchinson, Ryan Hutchinson and Connor Conaway.

A private burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

