COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Walter Clemmer, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on November 2, 1941, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Walter and Pearl Cline Clemmer.

George had worked as an upholsterer for the former Kenmar in East Palestine and was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church. He served as a deacon with his church, and he enjoyed mowing grass.

His first wife, Dreama Whitman, whom he married on May 22, 1964, preceded him in death on, September 19, 1992. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Hazel Ward.

George is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Stephen Surles) Clemmer of Linden, Virginia; two sons, Gregory Scott (Mary) Clemmer of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Timothy George (Monica) Clemmer of Salem; a sister, Mabel Clemmer; two grandchildren, Erica (Glenn) Huff and Krissy Clemmer and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Wright and two brothers, William and Robert Clemmer.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor James Equels, Sr. officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fredericktown Christian Church, 12891 Jackson St, East Liverpool, OH 43920.

