George “Bub” Stewart Watson, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Bub” Stewart Watson, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at The Inn at Bear Trail, Lewis Center.

He was born on February 17, 1929, in East Palestine, son of the late George Commodore Watson and Alice Marie Stewart Watson.

George graduated from East Palestine High School in 1947 and served as an airman in the Navy from 1948 to 1950 while stationed in Norfolk Virginia.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1955 and later earned a Master of Education degree from Westminster College in 1966.

He taught industrial arts for 28 years, first at East Palestine High School from 1955 to 1961 and then at Howland Junior High School from 1961 to 1983.

After retiring from teaching, he owned and operated Park Avenue China from 1982 to 1999.

George was a ham radio operator with call sign WA8HDQ and a member of the East Palestine Ham Radio Club. He obtained his private pilot license in 1968 and was a lifetime member of both the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. George served on the East Palestine school board for 16 years and on the Columbiana County Career Center board.

He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

George enjoyed Volkswagens and motorcycles and he always kept busy.

George is survived by his wife, Barbara Joyce Freer Watson, whom he married on August 11, 1956; a daughter, Jan (Steve) Roehll of Lewis Center; a son, Kevin (Linda) Watson of Beavercreek; four grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Watson, Annie (Nicholas) Kundert, Justin Roehll and Evan Roehll; four great-grandchildren, William Watson, Sophia Watson, Andrew Watson and Lukas Kundert.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

The family asks that anyone not full vaccinated please wear a mask.

Military honors will be conducted by the East Palestine American Legion Post #31 Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Alumni Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 342 East Palestine, OH 44413.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.